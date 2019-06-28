Android

realme X Spiderman Edition is waiting for its fans

realme X Spiderman Edition

If you’re a fan of the realme X, Spiderman, or both, you can now grab the realme X Spiderman Edition. Granted, it’s only available in China for the time being. It really is just a Pearl White realme X, in its 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage configuration, and it also retains the price tag of CNY1,799, which is roughly $260.

What’s different is that it comes with a red case and the Spiderman logo on it, a Spiderman theme for the UI, and a red retail box. The phone might become available in India later, and realme will hold a pre-screening for the movie, with those attending going home with a swag bag which might or might not contain the phone.

More details if you’re in India here.

Via
GSMArena
Source
realme
