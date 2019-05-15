Android

Realme X gets announced with pop-up selfie cam, costs under $300

Contents

Realme X pictures were leaked yesterday creating anticipation around the device and today’s official unveiling. As expected, the phone is now official, and it brings some modest mid-range specs to a sub-$300 price tag. Still, Realme positions it as its most powerful phone yet, while keeping an attractive, low price point.

Featuring a 6.53-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, it displays no bezels or notches. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor, and takes pictures with a 48MP camera based off of the Sony IMX586 sensor. The front facer elevates to expose a 16MP shooter, and keeping everything in motion is a 3,765mAh battery with OPPO’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

RAM and storage options vary from 4-, 6-, and 8GB of memory, to 64- and 128GB of ROM. Pricing varies accordingly, from 1,499 yuan (roughly $220) to 1,799 yuan (around $260). It will be available in blue and white in China starting May 20, with a later expansion to India.

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, News, Realme, Realme X
, , ,
About The Author
Anton D. Nagy
Anton is the Editor-in-Chief of Pocketnow. As publication leader, he aims to bring Pocketnow even closer to you. His vision is mainly focused on, and oriented towards, the audience. Anton’s ambition, adopted by the entire team, is to transform Pocketnow into a reference media outlet.