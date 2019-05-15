Realme X gets announced with pop-up selfie cam, costs under $300

Realme X pictures were leaked yesterday creating anticipation around the device and today’s official unveiling. As expected, the phone is now official, and it brings some modest mid-range specs to a sub-$300 price tag. Still, Realme positions it as its most powerful phone yet, while keeping an attractive, low price point.

Featuring a 6.53-inch OLED screen with 1080p resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, it displays no bezels or notches. It is powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor, and takes pictures with a 48MP camera based off of the Sony IMX586 sensor. The front facer elevates to expose a 16MP shooter, and keeping everything in motion is a 3,765mAh battery with OPPO’s VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology.

RAM and storage options vary from 4-, 6-, and 8GB of memory, to 64- and 128GB of ROM. Pricing varies accordingly, from 1,499 yuan (roughly $220) to 1,799 yuan (around $260). It will be available in blue and white in China starting May 20, with a later expansion to India.