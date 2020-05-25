Realme Watch is now official in India. The smartwatch includes a touchscreen display, real-time heart rate monitor, blood-oxygen-level meter, and more.

The device features a 1.4-inch touchscreen display with 323ppi pixel density and 380 nits of brightness. It comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top and sports a square design with rounded corners and a power button on the right edge. It comes with 12 built-in watch faces and Realme says it will roll out more than 100 faces in the coming weeks.

The Realme Watch comes equipped with a heart-rate sensor, vibration motor, 3-axis accelerometer, and Bluetooth 5.0. It packs a 160mAh battery, which is touted to deliver up to a week of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, it is claimed to last up to 20 days on power saving mode.

The device comes with a real-time heart rate monitor to offer 24-hour uninterrupted monitoring. It also aids with detecting blood-oxygen levels. Moreover, users get support for up to 14 different sports mode like outdoor run, walk, indoor run, outdoor cycle, aerobic capacity, step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring and more.

Users can also receive notifications (from their smartphone) for almost all the different apps (including third-party apps) on their Realme Watch. More controls include the ability to control music, and take calls.

The Realme Watch is being offered in two strap designs: Classic and Fashion, with four different colors: Black, Blue, Red, and Green. It is priced at Rs 3,999 and will be made available starting June 5 on realme.com and Flipkart, with offline stores soon.