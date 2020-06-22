Realme Watch has started receiving a new update. It brings several bug fixes and optimizations. The new update comes with version 81.0. It includes seven new watch UI languages. To recall, the watch was launched in India last month.

According to the changelog, the company has added French, German, Italian, Spanish, Polish, Russian, and Ukrainian UI languages. It optimizes message management function and battery life. Further, the update adds the function of turning off the screen. It includes a new time period setting in do not disturb mode and several bug fixes.

To download the new Realme Watch update, you need to download the Realme Link app version 1.1.94. Once installed, you will see an update prompt on the app. If you haven’t received a prompt yet, you can check for the update by going to the Device upgrade menu from the Realme Watch’s settings.

Source: Realme