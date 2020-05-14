Realme Watch is coming soon. The company has started teasing the product. It is rumored to come with a 1.4-inch display.

The latest development comes from Twitter where the Realme account shared a teaser video posted by the Realme Link handle. Further, it was shared by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth who also hinted at an imminent launch by asking, “Our next AIoT [Artificial Intelligence of Things] products are on the way?”

According to the teaser video, the watch comes with a square-shaped curved display. It is tipped to have a 1.4-inch TFT display with 320×320 pixels resolution. The device is said to offer 24-hour heart rate monitoring and pack a 160mAh battery.

The Realme Watch is also claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

The company is launching eight new products on May 25 and the watch could be one of them.