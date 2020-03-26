Realme could be prepping to launch its first smartwatch. The Realme Watch has appeared online for the first time. It was teased by Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth during the latest edition of #AskMadhav episode on YouTube.

The executive was seen wearing the upcoming Realme Watch. Further, he revealed that it will be made official soon in India.

The device is seen sporting a square-shaped dial like the Apple Watch, and a black colored strap. However, no specifications were shared about the upcoming product.

More details on the device are expected to surface in the near future. It could go official with the Realme TV. Moreover, Realme is gearing up to introduce Bluetooth speakers as well.

Source: YouTube