Realme Watch was launched in India on May 25 and now, it is all set to go on sale for the first time. It is priced at Rs 3,999 and is available with different colored straps including army green, black, blue, and red. It will be sold through Flipkart and Realme.com starting at 12 noon.

The Realme Watch features a 1.4-inch touchscreen display with 323ppi pixel density and 380 nits of brightness. It comes with 12 built-in watch faces and Realme says it will roll out more than 100 faces in the coming weeks. It is equipped with a heart-rate sensor, vibration motor, 3-axis accelerometer, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The smart wearable packs a 160mAh battery, which is touted to deliver up to a week of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, it is claimed to last up to 20 days on power-saving mode. It supports up to 14 different sports modes like outdoor run, walk, indoor run, outdoor cycle, aerobic capacity, step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, and more.