Realme recently launched its second smartwatch, the Watch S in Pakistan. It has now decided to make it available in Europe alongside its Realme 7 5G smartphone. The device is yet to debut in markets like India. Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch LCD touchscreen display that offers 360 x 360 pixels screen resolution and comes with an auto-brightness sensor. It comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top.

The Realme Watch S comes equipped with an optical heart rate sensor as well as a blood oxygen level monitoring sensor (SpO2). It includes 16 sports modes, which include the likes of Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Run, among others. There are 12 watch faces onboard and the company says that over 100 watch faces will be available in the near future. You can track sleep, reject calls, control music and camera, and receive notifications on this device.

The smartwatch runs a proprietary operating system, which is similar to the one found on the original Realme Watch. It also sports an IP68 rating, meaning that it is waterproof for up to 1.5m of water depth. However, Realme warns the users not to take it to the shower or for a swim. It packs a 390mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge.

The Realme Watch S is priced at €79.99 in Europe. It will be available for purchase through the company’s official website Realme.com in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, Netherlands, and Portugal regions.