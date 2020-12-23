Realme has launched two new smartwatches in India. The new wearables come with moniker Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro. They feature a circular dial design and offer features like heart rate monitoring. Plus, there’s sleep monitoring as well. The Pro variant is the more premium offering with features like built-in GPS and offers up to 14 days of battery life. On the other hand, the Realme Watch S was launched earlier in Pakistan last month and it is said to offer up to 15 days of battery life.

The Realme Watch S Pro will cost INR 9,999 and comes in a single Black color model. However, you get to choose from multiple silicone straps like black, blue, orange, and green. There are also vegan leather strap options in brown, black, blue, and green colors. It will go on sale on December 29 through Realme.com, Flipkart, and offline stores at 12 noon.

In contrast, the Realme Watch S is priced at INR 4,999. It is available in blue, black, orange, green silicone strap color options, and brown, black, blue, and green vegan leather color options. Its first sale is on December 28 at 12 noon. Additional silicone straps are priced at Rs. 499 and the vegan leather straps are priced at Rs. 999. Moreover, there’s a third wearable, which is the Realme Watch S Master Edition. It is designed by Grafflex, and it is priced at INR 5,999.

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch (360×360 pixels) circular display with 600 nits of peak brightness while the Pro model has a 1.39-inch (454×454 pixels) circular AMOLED display with 326ppi pixel density and 450 nits brightness. The former has a 390mAh battery and has 16 sport modes including Stationary Bike, Cricket, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Strength Training, Football, Yoga, and Elliptical, among others. Meanwhile, the Watch S Pro supports up to 15 kinds of sports modes — outdoor run, indoor run, outdoor walk, indoor walk, outdoor cycling, spinning, hiking, swimming, basketball, yoga, rowing, elliptical, cricket, strength training, free workout.

The Pro model has an advanced Always-On display will be introduced via an OTA update later. It comes with 24×7 heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level monitor. The Realme Watch S Pro supports built-in dual satellite GPS and other health functions like step monitoring, sedentary reminder, sleep monitoring, hydration reminder, and meditation relaxation.