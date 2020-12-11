Realme seems all set to launch its Watch S series in India soon. The launch has been teased by the company as well as its Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth. It is expected to launch the Realme Watch S Pro and Realme Watch S. One of the teasers shared on Twitter by the company and Sheth shows the Realme Watch S Pro. Another tweet showcases the design prototypes that the company considered for the Watch S Pro.

The latest development comes from the Realme Link Twitter account that shared a teaser for the upcoming devices. While it didn’t announce any launch date for the devices, the way these are being teased we can expect them to go official in India soon. The Realme Watch S Pro hasn’t been launched in any other market, whereas the Realme Watch S was recently launched in Pakistan and then went official in Europe. Moreover, Sheth says the Watch S Pro will be the company’s “first premium and high-end smartwatch”.

Have a look at the Stylish New Pro in town. realme's First Premium & High-end Smartwatch looks super trendy, doesn't it?



Share your thoughts with me using #MeetTheProTrendsetters.#realme pic.twitter.com/i0ARnZ6qkK — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) December 9, 2020

Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch LCD touchscreen display that offers 360 x 360 pixels screen resolution and comes with an auto-brightness sensor. It comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It comes equipped with an optical heart rate sensor as well as a blood oxygen level monitoring sensor (SpO2). Plus, it includes 16 sports modes, which include the likes of Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Run, among others. There are 12 watch faces onboard and the company says that over 100 watch faces will be available in the near future. You can track sleep, reject calls, control music and camera, and receive notifications on this device.

The smartwatch runs a proprietary operating system, which is similar to the one found on the original Realme Watch. It also sports an IP68 rating, meaning that it is waterproof for up to 1.5m of water depth. However, Realme warns the users not to take it to the shower or for a swim. It packs a 390mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge. The Realme Watch S is priced at €79.99 in Europe.