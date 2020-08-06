Realme Watch
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Band and Watch. It is pushing out new watchfaces to the Realme Watch, which is getting updated to software version 87.0 and requires users to update the Realme Link app to version 1.1.143.

The new update adds about 26 watchfaces in the Realme Link app. These watchfaces are available online and users will need to download them before applying. Moreover, there is a new Gallery Face section that lets the user have a photo as the background on a watchface.

On the other hand, the Realme Band is getting 20 new watchfaces. This software update for the Realme band also brings a few bug fixes for the fitness band. It was confirmed by a user on the Realme forums.

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked hands-on video shows its rotating bezel in action
The upcoming smartwatch will pack 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage, while Tizen OS will reportedly handle things on the software side.
The Google Pixel 4, Apple’s latest iPad Air and more on sale today
Today’s deals include come from Amazon, where we find the Google Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the latest iPad Air and more devices on sale
Galaxy Buds Live
Samsung launches Galaxy Buds Live with ANC, up to 29 hours battery life and more
The earbuds weigh 5.6 gram each, whereas the case weighs 42.2 grams.