Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Band and Watch. It is pushing out new watchfaces to the Realme Watch, which is getting updated to software version 87.0 and requires users to update the Realme Link app to version 1.1.143.

The new update adds about 26 watchfaces in the Realme Link app. These watchfaces are available online and users will need to download them before applying. Moreover, there is a new Gallery Face section that lets the user have a photo as the background on a watchface.

On the other hand, the Realme Band is getting 20 new watchfaces. This software update for the Realme band also brings a few bug fixes for the fitness band. It was confirmed by a user on the Realme forums.