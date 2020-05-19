Realme Watch

Realme Watch will be launching in India on May 25 alongside the Realme TV. Notably, the same day, Realme is also unveiling eight new products in China, which includes TWS earbuds, smartphones, and more.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed its Watch’s design and features. The Realme Watch will feature a 1.4-inch color touchscreen with a square dial, thick chin. It will come with customizable straps and personalized watch faces.

Realme Watch

As per the teaser, it will feature 14 different sports modes on the watch including Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Bike, Spinning, Elliptical, Yoga, Cricket, Running, Walking, Treadmill, Badminton, Aerobic Capacity, and Fitness.

Moreover, it will come with a real-time heart rate monitor. It will also have SpO2 Monitor feature to track oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream. The Realme Watch will support smart call and message notifications from a list of apps, which include WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail, and more.

Source: Flipkart

You May Also Like
Google Pixel 4a, prakhar khanna

Pocketnow Daily: Google Pixel 4a Price: Apple, Hold my Beer? (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible price of the Google Pixel 4a, the standard amount of RAM in the Galaxy Note 20 series and more
HUAWEI Watch GT 2e

HUAWEI Watch GT 2e with up to 14 days battery life launched in India for Rs 11,990 ($158)

It will be made available in Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White colors.

We start the week off with deals on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and more

Today’s deals include great discounts on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro, and you can also get Apple’s AirPods and other audio accessories