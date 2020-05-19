Realme Watch will be launching in India on May 25 alongside the Realme TV. Notably, the same day, Realme is also unveiling eight new products in China, which includes TWS earbuds, smartphones, and more.

Ahead of the launch, the company has revealed its Watch’s design and features. The Realme Watch will feature a 1.4-inch color touchscreen with a square dial, thick chin. It will come with customizable straps and personalized watch faces.

As per the teaser, it will feature 14 different sports modes on the watch including Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Bike, Spinning, Elliptical, Yoga, Cricket, Running, Walking, Treadmill, Badminton, Aerobic Capacity, and Fitness.

Moreover, it will come with a real-time heart rate monitor. It will also have SpO2 Monitor feature to track oxygen saturation levels in the bloodstream. The Realme Watch will support smart call and message notifications from a list of apps, which include WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Gmail, and more.

Source: Flipkart