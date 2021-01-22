Recently, the presence of upcoming Realme wearables were tipped online by the teardown of the Realme Link app. The new strings of codes spotted on the teardown revealed the monikers Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro. Hence, it was speculated that these would be the successor to 2020’s Realme Watch. The teardown didn’t reveal much else. However, a new FCC listing of the Realme Watch 2 has appeared online, which reveals the design and specifications of the device.

As per the FCC certification listing (via 91mobiles), Realme Watch 2 will feature a square dial. It will sport a button on the right edge. It is said to have a silicone strap with a traditional watch-style clasp and a color display. It looks like Amazfit’s budget offering Bip U, and could be launched in the same price segment. The FCC listing further reveals that the watch will have the model number RMW2008 and it will support Bluetooth BLE. There is also a user manual for the watch included in the certification listing. It highlights the upcoming device’s specifications.

The Realme Watch 2 is tipped to feature a 1.4-inch TFT color touch display with a 320×320 pixel resolution. It is said to pack a 305mAh battery and have support for Bluetooth 5.0 BLE. It is said to work with devices running Android 5.0 and above. The smart wearable could come with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It might also have support for SpO2 monitoring, 24-hour continuous heart rate monitoring, multiple workout modes, sleep tracking, a meditation mode, smart notification support, and music playback controls. It is also said to feature a proprietary charger like its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Realme hasn’t shared any details regarding its Watch 2 online. It is yet to tease the device officially let alone launch it soon.