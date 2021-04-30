After announcing the $50 Watch a little over a year ago, Realme went ahead and unveiled the Watch S and S Pro during 2020. Now, almost 12-months later, a real successor to the Realme Watch, the Realme Watch 2 takes the center stage.

Its details have been rumored since the beginning of the year, and some were spot on, others not so much.

The Realme Watch 2 keeps the same price tag, at $55 (or €45, converted, give or take), making it a very attractive offering. The company also kept the same square design that made the Apple Watch iconic, and IPS LCD display, at 1.4-inches and 320×320 resolution.

Weighing 38 grams, the Watch 2 offers 100 watch faces users can choose from, including some live ones. Sensors ensure the watch is able to track sleep, stress, activity, heart rate, and blood oxygen levels.

The build also reassures users can take a shower without removing the watch from their wrists, as the Realme Watch 2 is rated IP68 for water resistance.

Up from the previous model is the ability to track 90 activities (versus 14), and the real upgrade here is almost double the battery capacity at 315mAh (versus 160mAh). Realme advertises it being good for 12 days.

There are no availability details as of yet.

