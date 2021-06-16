Alongside the Realme GT, the company also announced its Realme Watch 2 and Watch 2 Pro. Realme also confirmed that it is prepping to launch a laptop, Realme Book, and a tablet, Realme Pad soon. As for the two wearables, the Pro model was first announced in Malaysia earlier this month, while the vanilla Realme Watch 2 has been unveiled for the first time.

The Realme Watch 2 features a 1.4-inch display with a resolution of 320×320 and 600 nits of peak brightness. By contrast, the Watch 2 Pro comes equipped with a bigger 1.75-inch display with a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels. The vanilla variant is designed for users who prefer a smaller, compact smartwatch. Further, the Pro model packs a bigger 390mAh battery capacity that is rated to last up to 14 days on a single charge. As for the Realme Watch 2, it can last up to two weeks on a single charge.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with a dual-satellite system – GPS+glonass, whereas the Watch 2 doesn’t have support for GPS. Moreover, the duo comes with an IP68 water rating. You also get other features such as an optical heart rate sensor and blood oxygen monitoring. They come with a heart rate tracker, sleep cycle tracker, steps, calories and distance covered, and other tracking features. They have support for up to 90 Sports modes including outdoor running, walking, football, basketball, badminton, jump rope, and others.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro is priced at 54.99 Euros (~$67) while the Watch 2 Pro will sell for 74.99 Euros (~$91). They will be available from June 16 and will be sold on Realme.com and Amazon. The Pro variant will come in two color variants, namely Space grey, and Metallic Silver while the Watch 2 will be available in only Space grey.

Via: Gizmochina