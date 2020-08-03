Realme has launched its first device in the V-series in China. The Realme V5 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 90.7-screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that supports 5G SA/NSA.

The Realme V5 comes with a quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, which is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 65 minutes. It is priced at 1499 yuan (~ $214 / Rs 16,100) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs 1899 yuan (~ $272 / Rs 20,400).

Realme V5 specifications