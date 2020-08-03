Realme V5
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme has launched its first device in the V-series in China. The Realme V5 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 90.7-screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that supports 5G SA/NSA.

The Realme V5 comes with a quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, which is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 65 minutes. It is priced at 1499 yuan (~ $214 / Rs 16,100) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs 1899 yuan (~ $272 / Rs 20,400).

Realme V5 specifications

Display6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate
SoCMediaTek Dimensity 720
RAM6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
Storage128GB UFS 2.1
Expandable up to 256GB via microSD
CamerasRear: 48MP (f/1.8) main
8MP (f/2.3) wide-angle
2MP (f/2.4) depth
2MP (f/2.4) macro

Front: 16MP (f/2.1)
Battery5,000mAh
30W charging
OSAndroid 10 with realme UI
You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and more devices on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon, where we find the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, the Galaxy Note 10 and more devices on sale
Apple’s MacBook Pro, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from B&H and Amazon, where we find several MacBook Pro models on sale, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and more
Second display on the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will include an essential feature
The new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 may arrive with an essential feature that should’ve been included in the original Galaxy Fold