Realme has launched its first device in the V-series in China. The Realme V5 features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a 90.7-screen-to-body ratio. The phone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset that supports 5G SA/NSA.
The Realme V5 comes with a quad rear camera setup of 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging, which is claimed to charge the phone from 0 to 100% in 65 minutes. It is priced at 1499 yuan (~ $214 / Rs 16,100) for the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs 1899 yuan (~ $272 / Rs 20,400).
Realme V5 specifications
|Display
|6.5-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ LCD
20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate
|SoC
|MediaTek Dimensity 720
|RAM
|6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X
|Storage
|128GB UFS 2.1
Expandable up to 256GB via microSD
|Cameras
|Rear: 48MP (f/1.8) main
8MP (f/2.3) wide-angle
2MP (f/2.4) depth
2MP (f/2.4) macro
Front: 16MP (f/2.1)
|Battery
|5,000mAh
30W charging
|OS
|Android 10 with realme UI