Realme V5
Realme will be introducing an all-new series of smartphones with the launch of Realme V5 on July 27. The company took to Weibo to confirm the development. The last teaser shared by Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase gave us a glimpse of the phone. Further, two Realme phones with model numbers RMX2111 and RMX2112 have been spotted on TENAA certification site.

The back of the device can be seen sporting an L-shaped quad camera setup inside a rectangular module. On the other hand, TENAA listing hints at its specifications. It reveals that the handset will feature a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left of the screen.

The Realme V5 is said to run Android 10 based on Realme UI. It could be powered by a 2GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800 or Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM. It is tipped to offer 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP quad rear cameras. It is rumored to pack a 4,900mAh battery. Listed connectivity options include 5G NSA/SA, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, USB, more.

Source: Weibo

