Realme TV

Realme TV has been in the rumor mill for quite some time. Now, its packaging has been spotted online that gives away the screen size.

Images of the Realme TV in its packaging in a warehouse have surfaced. As per the packaging, the TV will feature a screen size of 108cm (43 inches) as visible on the box.

We can also spot a hazy Netflix logo on the box, suggesting that the TV will have some form of official Netflix support or optimization other than the basic availability of the service on the TV.

According to the report, it’s possible that the Realme TV will be offered in full-HD and Ultra-HD resolution models. Further, Android TV and Google Assistant logos are also present on the packaging.

Realme will be launching eight new products on May 25 in China and the TV could be one of them.

Source: MySmartPrice

