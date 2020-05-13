Realme has already confirmed the presence of its upcoming devices. Now, the Realme TV, Realme X3 and X3 SuperZoom were spotted listed on its official website yesterday.

However, they have since been removed. The Realme X3 SuperZoom was recently teased by the company’s CEO. It is likely to come equipped with enhanced camera capabilities.

As for the Realme TV, it has been in the rumor mill for quite some time now. Moreover, its remote contrl was recently spotted on Bluetooth SIG certification site.

We expect the Realme X3 series to be made official soon,