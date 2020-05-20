Realme TV will be launching in India on May 25 alongside the Realme Watch. Ahead of the launch, the TV pre-orders have begun.

The company has begun taking blind orders for the device. The buyers will have to pay Rs 2,000 deposit to ensure a 100 percent chance to buy the Realme TV when it launches. The deposit can be paid on Realme‘s website before May 24. And, the balance amount has to be paid before May 31.

Moreover, Blind Order purchasers will get a Rs 500 coupon, which will reflect in their account on June 1. It can be used on anything you order from the company site, given that it is priced above Rs 5,000.

The TV is touted to feature a “premium bezel-less design”. It will come with Chroma boost picture engine and will support up to 400 nits of brightness. It will be powered by a 64-bit MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU and will come equipped with four 24W stereo speakers

Source: Realme