Yeasterday, Realme teased the launch of its smartwatch and the Realme TV packaging leaked as well. Now, the launch date of both the devices is official.

Realme TV and Realme Watch will be launching in India on May 25 at 12:30 PM. Notably, the same day, Realme is also unveiling eight new products in China, which includes TWS earbuds, smartphones, and more.

As per the Realme TV packaging, it will feature a screen size of 108cm (43 inches) as visible on the box. It is possible that the TV will be offered in full-HD and Ultra-HD resolution models. Further, Android TV and Google Assistant logos are also present on the packaging.

As for the Realme Watch, it is teased to feature a square-shaped curved display. Further, it is tipped to have a 1.4-inch TFT display with 320×320 pixels resolution. The device is said to offer 24-hour heart rate monitoring and pack a 160mAh battery. It is also claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.