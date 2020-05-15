Realme TV and Realme Watch

Yeasterday, Realme teased the launch of its smartwatch and the Realme TV packaging leaked as well. Now, the launch date of both the devices is official.

Realme TV and Realme Watch will be launching in India on May 25 at 12:30 PM. Notably, the same day, Realme is also unveiling eight new products in China, which includes TWS earbuds, smartphones, and more.

Realme TV, prakhar khanna

As per the Realme TV packaging, it will feature a screen size of 108cm (43 inches) as visible on the box. It is possible that the TV will be offered in full-HD and Ultra-HD resolution models. Further, Android TV and Google Assistant logos are also present on the packaging.

Realme Watch, Prakhar Khanna

As for the Realme Watch, it is teased to feature a square-shaped curved display. Further, it is tipped to have a 1.4-inch TFT display with 320×320 pixels resolution. The device is said to offer 24-hour heart rate monitoring and pack a 160mAh battery. It is also claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge.

You May Also Like

Microsoft Surface Earbuds finally arriving on May 12 with a lower $199 price tag

Surface Earbuds offer support for screen-free Office 365 access and Swift Pair with other Surface devices, but they miss out on Active Noise Cancellation.
Realme X50 Pro Player Version

Realme to launch 8 new products on May 25

The company could announce its first-ever gaming-centric smartphone.

We kick off May with some great deals on Samsung and Apple products

Today’s deals include the Samsung Galaxy S10+, Note 10+, the Apple Mac mini and more interesting devices from Amazon and B&H