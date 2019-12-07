Realme Mobile has started to roll out invites for a launch event in New Delhi, India. The company will announce Realme XT Snapdragon 730G Edition, and more importantly, the Realme True Wireless Earbuds.

Madhav Seth, Realme Mobiles’ CEO, has shared a first look of the earbuds and yes, they look identical to the AirPods. In the invite sent to us by Realme Mobiles there’s one thing that really caught our eye.

With much excitement we cordially invite you to witness the launch of The Most Powerful Mid-Premium Flagship and The Best True Wireless for Android. Realme Mobile Launch Invite

Realme says they will be launching “Best True Wireless for Android” which is a bold claim. There is already a lot of competition in true wireless earbuds segment from brands like Samsung, Google, Sony, Xiaomi, and many many more. Realme has made a reputation for themselves for having great products at very aggressive prices. If these “Best True Wireless for Android” can deliver great experience at an aggressive price, then we might witness a paradigm shift in true wireless earbuds market.

We will be covering the launch and bring you updates as soon as we get more information, so stay tuned.