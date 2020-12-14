Realme recently teased the launch of its Watch S series in India. Now, it has announced that the Realme Watch S and Watch S Pro will be launched in the country before Christmas. Moreover, there is one more wearable device to be introduced. The company will announce its Buds Air Pro Master Edition alongside the two wearables.

Realme has sent out press invites for the December 23 launch. Realme India and Europe CEO, Madhav Sheth also took to Twitter to reveal that the three devices will be launched at 12:30 PM local time. For the unaware, Realme has announced Master Edition of its phones like the Realme X, X2 Pro and Realme X50 5G. These earbuds will be the first non-phone devices to get a Master Edition. We can see from the pictures that these will come in silver color with a glossy finish, whereas the standard models are available in Rock Black and Soul White.

Coming to the other two wearable products, the Realme Watch S Pro hasn’t been launched in any other market, whereas the Realme Watch S was recently launched in Pakistan and then went official in Europe. Moreover, Sheth has already said that the Watch S Pro will be the company’s “first premium and high-end smartwatch”.

The Realme Watch S features a 1.3-inch LCD touchscreen display that offers 360 x 360 pixels screen resolution and comes with an auto-brightness sensor. It comes with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It comes equipped with an optical heart rate sensor as well as a blood oxygen level monitoring sensor (SpO2). Plus, it includes 16 sports modes, which include the likes of Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Run, among others. There are 12 watch faces onboard and the company says that over 100 watch faces will be available in the near future. You can track sleep, reject calls, control music and camera, and receive notifications on this device.

The smartwatch runs a proprietary operating system, which is similar to the one found on the original Realme Watch. It also sports an IP68 rating, meaning that it is waterproof for up to 1.5m of water depth. However, Realme warns the users not to take it to the shower or for a swim. It packs a 390mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 15 days on a single charge. The Realme Watch S is priced at €79.99 in Europe.