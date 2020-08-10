Realme is all set to introduce new Realme C-series smartphones in India. The company teased the arrival with a tweet. While the phone names have not been revealed, it is expected to launch the Realme C15 and Realmce C12 in India. They are believed to have Realme RMX2189 and RMX2180 model numbers that have recently received approval from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

We are a #TechTrendsetter brand with a ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy & diverse product portfolio. The #realme C series was launched with one objective- to provide best-in-class features & the realme experience for every Indian.



The new #EntryLevelValueKings are ready!#ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/rlphpvUFQ6 — realme (@realmemobiles) August 7, 2020

The Realme C15 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a mini-drop notch, which supports HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It packs a 6,000mAh battery. It supports 18W fast charging. It runs Android 10 based on Realme UI. It sports a quad rear camera setup of 13MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP and an 8MP selfie shooter.

In contrast, the Realme C12 is expected to come equipped with a feature 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display, Helio P35 chipset, and 3 GB of RAM. It is likely to run Android 10 as well. It could pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for a downgraded 10W charging. It is likely to be placed between Realme C15 and Realme C11 in the market.