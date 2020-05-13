Realme X50 Pro Player Version

Realme has announced on its Weibo profile that it will be launching eight new products on May 25 in China. The event will be streamed online starting at 2PM local time (6AM UTC).

While the company hasn’t specified the products, the teaser poster includes a smartphone, a power bank and a truly wireless earbud.

Separately, Realme VP and CMO Xu Qi Chase has teased the launch of a new smartphone. A reliable Chinese tipster claims this smartphone will be called Realme X50 Pro Player Version. It could be Realme’s first gaming-centric smartphone.

We might see the launch of Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom and Realme TV on May 25. The three devices were recently spotted listed on the support page of company’s India website.

Source: Weibo

