Realme X50 Pro Player Version

Realme has announced on its Weibo profile that it will be launching eight new products on May 25 in China. The event will be streamed online starting at 2PM local time (6AM UTC).

While the company hasn’t specified the products, the teaser poster includes a smartphone, a power bank and a truly wireless earbud.

Separately, Realme VP and CMO Xu Qi Chase has teased the launch of a new smartphone. A reliable Chinese tipster claims this smartphone will be called Realme X50 Pro Player Version. It could be Realme’s first gaming-centric smartphone.

We might see the launch of Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom and Realme TV on May 25. The three devices were recently spotted listed on the support page of company’s India website.

Source: Weibo

You May Also Like

OPPO A92 goes official packing four rear cameras and Snapdragon 665 chip

OPPO A92 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 details leaked: Adreno 660 GPU, X60 5G modem, and more

Snapdragon 875 will reportedly employ the more powerful Adreno 660 GPU and the updated Spectra 580 ISP for image processing.
Vivo India

Vivo Y70s could feature an unannounced Exynos chipset

Samsung is yet to announce the Exynos 880 SoC.