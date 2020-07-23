After teasing the launch of new series of smartphones, Realme has now confirmed that it will be launching the Realme V5 5G soon. It will be a mid-range 5G smartphone. The company also posted images of the phone that reveal its design. The phone has a AG glass back with matte finish and a large realme logo. It can be seen sporting a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera.

Realme’s design director said that it has used optical technology and second-generation AG effects. It uses five-axis ultra-precision machining machine tool to cut over 5000 fine lines so that the smoothness of the cutting surface is controlled within 10nm, reflecting the effect of an optical-grade mirror surface.

The teasers also confirm the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Hence, we can expect Realme V5 5G to feature a punch-hole LCD screen. It is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 765G, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone could be announced by the end of this month or in early August.

Source