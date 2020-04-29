Realme teased the launch of its Smartwatch at the Realme Band launch event. Since then, the device has been teased by the CEO Madhav Sheth several times. Now, XDA-Developers has acquired design renders of the smartwatch along with photos of its UI and smartphone app.

The Realme Watch is said to feature a square display with rounded corners. It may feature a 1.4-inch TFT LCD display with a 320 x 320 resolution. On closer inspection of the renders, we can see a single button on the right side. Moreover, the wrist bands appear to be non-replaceable.

The rear of the device is can be seen sporting the charging pins. The Realme Smartwatch could pack a 160mAh battery that is said to last for seven days with continous heart rate monitoring.

The smartwatch is likely to be IP68 water resistant. Sensors onboard include acceleration sensor and a blood oxygen sensor but no inbuilt GPS.

The wearable is claimed to support 15 sport tracking modes – outdoor running, walking, swimming, indoor running, outdoor riding, aerobic capacity, strength training, football, basketball, badminton, table tennis, indoor riding, yoga, elliptical machine, and cricket.

As of now, there is no launch date for the watch yet.

Source: XDA-Developers