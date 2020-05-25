Realme Smart TV has been launched in India alongside the Realme Watch and Realme Buds Air Neo. It comes in 43-inch Full HD and 32-inch HD Ready variants. Both of them feature Chroma Boost Picture Engine and sport a bezel-less design with bezels as thin as 8.7mm.

The Realme Smart TV comes with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Live Channel. More apps can be downloaded through the Play Store since it runs Android 9.0. Moreover, the remote comes equipped with YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Google Assistant shortcut buttons.

Realme Smart TV specifications

43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD display with up to 400 nits peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10

32-inch (1366 × 768 pixels) HD display with 178-degree viewing angle

1.1GHz Quad-Core Cortex A53 MediaTek processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU

1GB 2133MHz RAM, 8GB storage

7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving

Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet

Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 12W speakers + 2 x tweeter, Dolby Audio MS12B

The 32-inch Realme Smart TV costs Rs 12,999 while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 21,999. It will be made available from Flipkart and realme.com starting from June 2nd.