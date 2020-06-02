Realme Smart TV was launched in India on May 25. Now, it is all set to go on sale for the first time. It comes in 43-inch Full HD and 32-inch HD Ready variants. Both of them feature Chroma Boost Picture Engine and sport a bezel-less design with bezels as thin as 8.7mm.

The Realme Smart TV features Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and Live Channel. More apps can be downloaded through the Play Store since it runs Android 9.0. Moreover, the remote comes equipped with YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Google Assistant shortcut buttons.

Get the best #RealPicture, #RealSound experience with #realmeSmartTV. Starting at ₹12,999, it comes with:

✅ Bezel-Less Design

✅ Chroma Boost Picture Engine

✅ 24W Quad Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio

It costs Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch variant, while the 43-inch model is priced at Rs 21,999. It will be up for grabs today starting at 12 noon through Flipkart, Realme India website, and offline retailers.

Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount using Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. Further, Realme Smart TV customers who purchase the device before July 31 will get six months of YouTube premium subscription.