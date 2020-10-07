At its virtual event, Realme announced a range on new products in India. The company launched the Realme 7i, Realme Buds Air Pro, Realme Buds Wireless Pro and more. It also introduced its latest SLED TV that comes with a 55-inch display. It is the first television of its kind as the SLED panel uses Spectral Power Distribution (SPD) technology for the backlighting. It is said to result in a wide color gamut range and protection against blue light.

The Realme 55-inch 4K HDR SLED TV features slim bezels at 9.5mm. As a result, it has a 94.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) resolution display uses SLED panel. For reference, the normal QLED panel has a blue backlighting system while the SLED uses red, green, and blue (RGB) backlighting. It is said to help in better color accuracy, wider color reproduction range and protect the viewer’s eyes from the harmful blue light. Further, it offers a 178-degree field-of-view.

The device supports 108% NTSC color gamut and 1.07 billion colors. This means the screen is capable of producing more colors accurately. It is powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor with a Chrome Boost picture engine and supports HDR10+ playback. As for the software, it runs Android 9.0 TV and comes pre-loaded with OTT apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and more.

The Realme 55-inch SLED TV comes equipped with 24W quad stereo speakers. There are two sets of speakers, which are positioned at the bottom. The product also boasts of Dolby Audio support. On the connectivity front, it includes built-in support for Chromecast, 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, an AV port, two USB ports, an Ethernet port and a Coaxial port.

It is priced at Rs. 42,999 but will be available at Rs 39,999 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale that starts from October 16. The company also announced a Realme 100W soundbar, which is priced at Rs. 6,999. It will go on sale from October 16 on Amazon India.