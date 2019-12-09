Realme is hosting an event in India on December 17, where the company will announce the Realme XT 730G Edition, and, more importantly, the “Truly Wireless Earbuds”.

Today, Realme has shared a lot more details about their upcoming earbuds, like the earphones will be called “Realme Buds Air” and some specs: 12mm audio drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, instant connection, when the case of the buds are open, one touch to activate Google Assistant, control music and calls with touch.

Most importantly Realme is offering ₹400 coupon for Realme Buds Air, there are 2 ways to get the ₹400 coupon during the period of Dec 9 to 16.

Customers will have to fill in their contact no., and then share the activity via link. After completing these steps, the customer will get their ₹400 coupon.

Customers who purchases a realme X2 Pro, realme XT, realme 5Pro, realme X, or realme X Master Edition, will get a ₹400

Discount coupons will be sent to the accounts by 10am on December 17th.