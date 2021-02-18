Realme GT launch

When Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 888 late last year, Realme was one of the first companies to reveal that it will soon announce a smartphone powered by the latest chipset. The device was also revealed to be called Realme Race. Now, Realme has announced that the “Race” smartphone will be officially unveiled under the name Realme GT. The device will make its global debut next month, on March 4.

Earlier rumors have also revealed details about the presence of a Realme Race ‘Pro’ smartphone. Similar to the vanilla model, its Pro sibling could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The Realme GT is said to feature an OLED display. It is likely to offer a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio. Plus, it is rumored to offer a high refresh rate. It might sport a 64MP primary camera, which could be accompanied by two 13MP sensors.

Realme GT
Alleged image of Realme GT

The Snapdragon 888 SoC could be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Realme GT could be launched in three storage versions like 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which might have support for 125W fast charging. It is likely to run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

Realme GT is based on our ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit and is an indication of what realme has in place for its users this year. realme GT  represents our philosophy of forefront of innovation, design and product value, which is something that young people can resonate with.

Madhav Sheth, Vice-President, realme, and CEO, realme India and Europe
