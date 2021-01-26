Realme Race
Alleged image of Realme Race (Image: Credit GSMArena)

When Qualcomm launched the Snapdragon 888 late last year, Realme was one of the first companies to reveal that it will soon announce a smartphone powered by the latest chipset. The device was also revealed to be called Realme Race. Now, after a few weeks, a Realme official has hinted that the Realme Race could be launched soon.

The information comes from Xu Qi Chase, Realme China’s President who posted on Weibo that the Realme Race may launch in the coming month. He said that the smartphone will be made official after the Spring Festival of China. It roughly translates to the second week of February. Hence, the Realme Race could hit the Chinese market in the second half of February.

Realme Race launch

Earlier rumors have also revealed details about the presence of a Realme Race ‘Pro’ smartphone. Similar to the vanilla model, its Pro sibling could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 mobile platform. The Race Pro is said to feature a 6.8-inch OLED display. The screen is likely to offer a Quad HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels, a 20:9 aspect ratio. Plus, it is rumored to offer a 160Hz refresh rate. It might sport a 64MP primary camera, which could be accompanied by two 13MP sensors.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC could be paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone could be launched in three storage versions like 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. It is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery, which might have support for 125W fast charging. It is likely to run Realme UI 2.0 based Android 11 OS.

The Realme Race and Race Pro could be launched in China in February. There is no word on the global rollout yet but we can expect the smartphone to come to India and Europe.

I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]
