Realme promises details about its 64MP quad-camera

The 64MP-based quad camera smartphone that Realme started teasing at the end of June will reveal more about its capabilities on August 8, according to a tweet by the company. We will most likely not see a smartphone announced, but Realme will details some of its camera innovations in New Delhi.

As the description on both this camera and the one teased in June says, the system is based on a 64MP sensor. While the main camera will be a regular one, details are scarce on the other three. Whether we’ll see a telephoto, wide-angle, and ToF sensor, like in standard multi-camera smartphones, or something different is unknown.

The phone itself, which will be using this system, is still in development, and will likely be announced later in Q3 or even Q4. Until then, however, the company will keep the conversation about the camera system, about which, we have to admit, we are curious.