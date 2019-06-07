Realme preparing premium 5G phone for China and Europe

OPPO sub-brand Realme managed to make waves on the Indian market by offering smartphones with great specs at affordable prices. However, the company has now set its sights on larger markets, like China and Europe, where it needs more competitive products in order to stand its ground against the competition. Since 5G is the buzzword of the year, Realme is planning on releasing a premium 5G-capable smartphone during 2019.

Realme India’s CEO Madhav Sheth has made it public that he wants a 5G phone to hit the country as soon as possible, but the infrastructure is still far from being functional. However, China and the UK (where the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is already available as the first 5G smartphone in the country) are rolling out commercial 5G services, which could be a great launch pad for Realme and its new premium intentions.

AndroidCentral reports that the phone could be a Pro variant of the recently announced Realme X with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 on-board. Knowing Realme’s strategy, it will likely be one of the most affordable, if not the most affordable 5G smartphones.