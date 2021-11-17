Realme Pad is now available for purchase in Europe

You can now purchase Realme's first Android tablet in Europe. And oh, the company is offering a special discount during the "early bird" offer period.

Back in October, we reported that Realme could launch its first Android tablet, the Realme Pad, in Europe soon. Starting today, Realme Pad is officially available in some European countries. The tablet has been priced fairly well in the region, and if you're quick enough to grab one, you can even grab €60 off the tablet's retail price.

On the front, Realme Pad features a big 10.4-inch WUXGA+ LCD display. It has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and boasts up to 360 nits brightness. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor which is based on a 12nm node manufacturing process. To complete the media experience, Realme has provided a quad-speaker setup on the tablet that is Dolby Atmos certified. Realme Pad features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 11. Realme Pad features a 7,100 mAh battery (that supports 18W fast charging) and weighs only 440 grams.

In Europe, Realme has launched only the Wi-Fi version of the Realme Pad. The tablet has been priced at €260 in the European market though you can grab the tablet at €199 during the "early bird" offer. The "early bird" is valid until November 29.

For now, the tablet is available for purchase only in Belgium, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, and Portugal. The Realme Pad is expected to be available in other European markets as well.

Via: GSMArena