3 reasons why you should pick Realme Pad mini over Samsung Galaxy A7 Lite

After a lot of rumors over the past few months, Realme finally unveiled its Realme Pad mini yesterday. The new tablet from Realme isn't going against the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or the Apple iPad mini. Instead, with the Realme Pad mini, the company has prepared a low-cost small Android tablet that competes with the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. Before we get to the reasons why you should pick the Realme Pad mini over the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, let's take a closer look at the newly announced tablet itself.

On the front, the Realme Pad mini features an 8.7-inch display with 800 x 1340 pixels resolution. We'll talk about why the Realme Pad mini's display is better than the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite one's down below. The mini tablet is powered by a Unisoc T616 chipset. This chipset comes with two 2.0GHz ARM Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 clocked at 1.8GHz.

On the back of the tablet, there’s a single 8MP camera lens housed inside a rectangular island. For video calls and meetings, the tablet features a 5MP front-facing selfie camera that is embedded into the top bezel. The Realme Pad mini runs on 'Realme UI for Pad' based on Android 11. On the connectivity front, the Realme Pad mini features a 4G LTE SIM card slot, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.

For now, the Realme Pad mini is only available in the Philippines. The mini Android tablet has been priced around $195 for the variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and $235 for the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Just like other Realme products, we expect this tablet to be available in other key global markets very soon.

Now coming back to the original question, why do we think the Realme Pad mini is a better buy than Samsung's highly successful Galaxy Tab A7 Lite? Well, we could point out three reasons as to why you should consider spending your money on the Realme tablet instead of the Samsung one:

Slimmer

Realme Pad mini is slightly slimmer than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, coming in at 7.6mm vs 8mm. If you're looking for a tablet that is handy, slim, fashionable and comes with a larger battery all at less thickness, you should then opt for the Realme Pad mini.

Bigger Battery

As mentioned above, the Realme Pad mini comes with a bigger battery than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. The Realme Pad mini comes with a 6,400 mAh cell which is about 25% bigger than the 5,100 mAh battery cell of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

In addition to featuring a bigger battery, the Realme Pad mini also comes with faster 18W wired charging. The Samsung tablet only comes with 15W wired charging support. Though we can't say anything about the battery life of the Realme Pad mini being better than the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, the 25% bigger battery cell of the Realme's offering should deliver better battery life than Samsung's one.

Better screen tech

Even though both the Realme Pad mini and the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite come with an 8.7-inch display, the tablet from Realme boasts better screen technology than the Samsung one. The Realme Pad mini features an ISP LCD display whereas the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite features a TFT display. On paper, IPS displays are better as they have improved color reproduction and a wider, more accurate viewing angle than the TFT displays. The tablet also features a sunlight mode that increases the display's brightness even more so that it is visible outside easily. There is no such feature on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite.

For these reasons, we believe that you should pick the Realme Pad mini over the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, especially given that they are priced around the same price segment. What are your thoughts on the new Realme Pad mini? Let us know in the comments section below!