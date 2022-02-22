We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Report: Realme is preparing its own iPad mini competitor

By Sanuj Bhatia February 22, 2022, 2:41 pm
realme pad mini press render Source: OnLeaks

Realme is no longer a smartphone-only brand. The company recently launched its Realme Pad in Europe and is expected to introduce its first laptop by the end of April as well. According to a new report, the company is working on its own iPad mini competitor as well.

Popular leaker OnLeaks (via Smartprix) has shared the design and the renders of the Realme Pad mini. Taking a first look at the Realme Pad mini renders, it appears that it will carry some of the design elements of the larger Realme Pad. The silver-colored Aluminum chassis is still here with antenna lines running down the two sides of the back frame.

The renders also reveal that the tablet will have an 8MP 'AI' camera on the back. They also reveal that the mini tablet will have power buttons and volume rockers on the left side, while there are no buttons on the right hand. The tipster has not shared the front view of the device. We'll update this page as and when more renders of the device are available.

realme pad mini press render Source: OnLeaks

In addition to the design, OnLeaks has also revealed some of the specs we can expect from the Realme Pad mini. According to the leaker, the Realme Pad mini will come with the following specs:

Category Realme Pad mini
Display 8.7-inch
Processor Unisoc T616
Memory 4GB RAM
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8MP
Front Camera 5MP
Battery 6,400mAh
Charging 18W

Going through the specs list suggests that Realme Pad mini will be targeted towards the budget market. While there is no word on the pricing as of now, it is expected that the Realme Pad mini will retail for a lesser price than its larger sibling. What are your thoughts on the Realme Pad mini? Let us know in the comments section below!

realme pad Europe

Realme Pad

Realme Pad is the company's latest Android tablet with a big 10.4-inch display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, a MediaTek Helio G80 12nm processor, and a 7,100 mAh battery. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

Via: Smartprix

