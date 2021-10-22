Realme debuted its first Android tablet, dubbed Realme Pad, in India last month. According to new leaks and rumors, after the launch of Realme GT Master, Realme is preparing to launch Realme Pad in Europe soon, and the pricing of the tablet has leaked.

According to a listing on the European retailer’s website (the name of the retailer’s website isn’t mentioned), Realme Pad will be priced slightly higher than it is priced in India. In India, the tablet from Realme is available for a price of INR 13,999, which translates to around €160. However, the tablet will be priced higher in the European market.

As revealed from the retailer’s website, the Pad will be available in three variants in Europe. It will start at €239 for the model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, and go up to €289 for the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for €259, according to the leak. Interestingly, none of the models support cellular networks. It seems that Realme Pad will come in a Wi-Fi-only variant in the European market, just like India.

As far as specifications go, Realme Pad features a big 10.4-inch WUXGA+ LCD display. It has a resolution of 2000 x 1200 pixels and boasts up to 360 nits brightness. It is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 12nm processor. To complete the media experience, it has a quad-speaker setup that is Dolby Atmos certified. It runs on Realme UI based on Android 11. Realme Pad features a 7,100 mAh battery (that supports 18W fast charging) and weighs only 440 grams.

Via: GSMArena

Source: 5G Mobile Phone