Realme is all set to launch the Realme Narzo 10 and Narzo 10A in India on March 26. However, the sale date of smartphones has been postponed.

The step has been taken as India enters a lockdown period of 21 days to fight the coronavirus. Further, the company has halted its “Make in India” facility until further government notice.

Realme Narzo 10 is said to be identical to the Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar recently. The phone will sport a 6.5-inch display. It is confirmed to sport a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor.

Further, the phone is tipped to come with 18W Quick Charge technology. It will pack a 5,000mAh battery.

