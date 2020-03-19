Up next
Author
Tags

When sub-brands launch their own sub-brand, or Realme preparing to launch its Narzo series of smartphones to compete with the likes of Redmi and POCO.

Realme has started teasing what it calls Narzo on twitter, with the coming soon label. Reports are already digging into the story revealing that Narzo will be joining other Realme series, like the Pro, X, U, and C.

Narzo will soon launch on the Indian market, reports suggest, and will target a young audience, as the promotional poster you see above, courtesy of 91mobiles, clearly suggests Gen Z.

Aside from its name, Narzo, its intended audience, and competition, there’s not much known about the new series, but details will likely surface soon as we get closer to something more official.

Source: Twitter
More coverage: 91mobiles

You May Also Like
Best gaming phones of 2020

These are the best gaming phones in 2020 so far

While we wait for the Lenovo Legion phone, here are the best gaming phones in 2020 we have seen so far.

Realme 6 Pro vs Poco X2: Which budget phone reigns supreme?

Realme 6 Pro goes up against the Poco X2, both in terms of internal hardware and pricing. Here’s how the two phones fare against each other.
coronavirus iphone

Coronavirus impact: Apple sold less than 500,000 iPhones in China last month

Apple sold 1.29 million iPhones in February last year in China, but the coronavirus outbreak has reduced that number to less than half a million in 2020.