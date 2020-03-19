Author
When sub-brands launch their own sub-brand, or Realme preparing to launch its Narzo series of smartphones to compete with the likes of Redmi and POCO.

Realme has started teasing what it calls Narzo on twitter, with the coming soon label. Reports are already digging into the story revealing that Narzo will be joining other Realme series, like the Pro, X, U, and C.

Narzo will soon launch on the Indian market, reports suggest, and will target a young audience, as the promotional poster you see above, courtesy of 91mobiles, clearly suggests Gen Z.

Aside from its name, Narzo, its intended audience, and competition, there’s not much known about the new series, but details will likely surface soon as we get closer to something more official.

Source: Twitter
More coverage: 91mobiles

