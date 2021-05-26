Realme launched the Narzo 30 Pro 5G and Narzo 30A in February. The Narzo 30 was reported to have both 4G and 5G variants soon after, and the 4G version was launched in Malaysia. Now, the 5G model of the Narzo 30 has been launched in Europe. It goes official as a budget 5G phone. The device is a rebadged version of Realme 8 5G.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch display that comes equipped with a punch-hole cutout at the upper-left corner. The display has an FHD+ resolution, 405ppi pixel density, a high 90Hz refresh rate, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and a maximum brightness of 600 nits. It is claimed to offer a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. It measures 162.5 x 74.8 x 8.5mm and weighs 185 grams.

MediaTek Dimensity 700 seems to be powering the up and coming budget 5G phones

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC that is also touted to be found on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy A22 5G. The Realme Narzo 30 5G comes equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB / 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD card slot. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that promises around 114 hours of music playback and 16 hours of video playback and supports 18W fast charging. The phone runs Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top.

On the optics front, the Realme Narzo 30 5G sports a triple rear camera setup of 48MP + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor. The camera app offers features like super nightscape, panoramic view, time-lapse, portrait mode, AI scene recognition, AI beauty, filters, UIS video stabilization, and more. As for connectivity options, it includes dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a dedicated microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Realme Narzo 30 5G will be available exclusively through AliExpress in Europe. It will sell in Space Black and Space Blue color options at 189 euros (~USD 232).