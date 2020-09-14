Realme confirmed the arrival of its Narzo 20 lineup at IFA 2020 trade show. Now, the company has sent out official invites for the launch. The Realme Narzo 20 series is coming to India on September 21. The virtual launch event will start at 12:30 PM IST. The company has confirmed that it will be announcing Realme Narzo 20A, Narzo 20, and Narzo 20 Pro at the event. To recall, the Narzo 10 had only two smartphones in the lineup – the Narzo 10A and Narzo 10.

The media invite package sent out by the company includes energy bars and a handheld gaming console that runs nostalgic games including Super Mario and Contra. Hence, the Narzo 20 series is expected to focus on gaming and battery life. At least one variant, likely the Narzo 20 Pro variant is also expected to support Dart charging technology since the invite package carries “Feel the Speed of Dart” text.

As for the launch poster, it shows two devices with rear-facing fingerprint sensors and the third smartphone with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme Narzo 20A is likely to be the phone with a square-shaped camera module with three cameras and an LED flash. Further, the Narzo 20 could sport a vertical triple camera setup while the Narzo 20 Pro could come equipped with a vertically aligned quad camera setup.

The Realme Narzo 20 series is just a week away. We expect the company to tease its features one by one leading up to the launch.