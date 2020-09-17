Realme Narzo 20 series launch)
We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

Realme Narzo 20 lineup is all set to go official on September 21 in India. The series will have three models – the Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and Narzo 20 Pro. Ahead of the official announcement, the specs of all three devices have leaked online, courtesy tipster Mukul Sharma. Here’s all we know about the three phones right now.

Starting with the Realme Narzo 20 Pro, it will feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with a rumored refresh rate of 90Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.5 percent. It is said to be powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC, paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM. It is tipped to come in two storage variants of 64GB and 128GB. The smartphone is rumored to sport a quad rear camera setup wof 48MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP black and white portrait. On the front may lie a 16MP selfie shooter. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.  It could be made available in two color options of Black Ninja and White Knight. The phone may weigh 191 grams and measure 162.3 x 75.4 x 9.4mm.

Coming to the Realme Narzo 20A, it is tipped to feautre a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with Gorilla Glass protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 89.8 percent. Is might be powered by the Snapdragon 665 SoC, paired with 3GB / 4GB of RAM and 32GB / 64GB of internal storage. It could sport a triple rear camera setup of 12MP primary + 2MP retro + 2MP black and white lens. As for selfies, it may come equipped with an 8MP shooter. It is rumored to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. The phone may come in two color options – Glory Silver and Victory Blue.

The Realme Narzo 20 has already been leaked a couple of times. It is said to pack a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. It could feature a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) display with a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent. The phone might be powered by MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB / 128GB of internal storage. It could sport a triple rear camera setup of 48MPP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro. It is rumored to be made available in Glory Silver and Victory Blue color options.

You May Also Like
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 12 Pro Max: You’ll Want This One! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about 5G support in the iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 8T leaks, Galaxy S20 FE’s key specs and more.
HUAWEI offers 6-months of free TomTom subscription via AppGallery
TomTom assures that it doesn’t monetize user’s personal data, and that its navigation app offers a fully ad-free experience.
Galaxy Note20, Galaxy Note20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, a new Apple Shopping event, and more on sale today
Today’s deals come from Amazon and Best Buy, where we find the Samsung Galaxy Note 20, an Apple shopping event and more devices on sale